500th Engineer Support Company field exercise

U.S. Soldiers with 500th Engineer Support Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, prepare concertina wire to set up a security perimeter during a field exercise at the 7th Army Training Commands Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 25, 2023. The 15th Engineer Battalion commands and controls the execution of general engineering operations in garrison and deployed environments in order to support the operational commander. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

