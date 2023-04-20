Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th Engineer Support Company field exercise [Image 3 of 13]

    500th Engineer Support Company field exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier with 500th Engineer Support Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, uses a post driver to secure a post for the set-up of a concertina wire fence during a field exercise at the 7th Army Training Commands Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 25, 2023.
    The 15th Engineer Battalion commands and controls the execution of general engineering operations in garrison and deployed environments in order to support the operational commander. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 06:46
    Photo ID: 7759772
    VIRIN: 230425-A-BS310-0035
    Resolution: 7989x5326
    Size: 32.17 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th Engineer Support Company field exercise [Image 13 of 13], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineers
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant

