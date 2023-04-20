Marauder of the Week - TSgt Von Bird

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Von Bird, A4RX logistics planner, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, April 24, 2023. Bird has developed Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreements strategic plans and objectives documents that will strengthen and foster enduring partnerships between the United States and coalition partners in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

