230418-N-WU964-1045 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 18, 2023) Capt. William E. Johnson, chief of staff of Commander, Task Force 70, poses for a photo with his daughter on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 18, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dallas A. Snider)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|7759675
|VIRIN:
|230418-N-WU964-1045
|Resolution:
|4523x3231
|Size:
|810.31 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Kinnick High School students for group photo [Image 25 of 25], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
