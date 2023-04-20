Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Commander, Naval Air Forces [Image 24 of 25]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Commander, Naval Air Forces

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230425-N-AR554-2025 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2023) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, addresses Sailors during an all-hands call on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 25, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Japan
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka
    Kenneth Whitesell

