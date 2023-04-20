USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) gives tour to Commander, Naval Air Forces

230425-N-YX844-1127 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2023) - Force Master Chief Jason M. Haka, Commander, Naval Air Forces, speaks with first class petty officers on the aft mess deck of the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 25, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Evan Mueller)

