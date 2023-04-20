230425-N-AR554-1097 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2023) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, tours Flight Deck Control aboard the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 25, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenheoffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 04:23 Photo ID: 7759660 VIRIN: 230425-N-AR554-1097 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 699.39 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Commander, Naval Air Forces [Image 25 of 25], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.