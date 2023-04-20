U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Vanbuskirk, 86th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, right, is presented with a coin by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, as part of being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2023. Vanbuskirk displayed superior performance for replacing a critical insert on a J-STAR aircraft engine, averting a 10-day grounding condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)(U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 7759628 VIRIN: 230420-F-XS544-1030 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 173.54 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the week: Staff Sgt. Vanbuskirk, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.