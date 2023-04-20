Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the week: Staff Sgt. Vanbuskirk

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Vanbuskirk, 86th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, right, is presented with a coin by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, as part of being recognized as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2023. Vanbuskirk displayed superior performance for replacing a critical insert on a J-STAR aircraft engine, averting a 10-day grounding condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)(U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Germany
    RAB
    AOTW

