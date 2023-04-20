The 86th Airlift Wing command team congratulates Staff Sgt. Brandon Vanbuskirk, middle, 86th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, on being the newest Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 20, 2023. Vanbuskirk displayed superior performance for replacing a critical insert on a J-STAR aircraft engine, averting a 10-day grounding condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.25.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7759566 VIRIN: 230420-F-XS544-1028 Resolution: 6010x3318 Size: 3.07 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the week: Staff Sgt. Vanbuskirk [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.