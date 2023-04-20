CFAY ATTT Exercise

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Security Forces approach a vehicle during simulated high risk traffic stop as part of an U.S. Navy Antiterrorism Training Team (ATTT) exercise. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

