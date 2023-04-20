Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY ATTT Exercise [Image 5 of 8]

    CFAY ATTT Exercise

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 25, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Security Forces approach a vehicle during simulated high risk traffic stop as part of an U.S. Navy Antiterrorism Training Team (ATTT) exercise. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.25.2023 01:46
    Photo ID: 7759412
    VIRIN: 230425-N-BB059-1037
    Resolution: 4765x3180
    Size: 3.49 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY ATTT Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise
    CFAY ATTT Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    security
    navy
    cfay
    attt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT