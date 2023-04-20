Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbird "8" Takes to the Skies above March Air Reserve Base

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Oz Suguitan 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Thunderbird "8" advance pilot Maj. Jeffrey Downie of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron flies above the flightline of March Air Reserve Base on April 19, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force; The group is scheduled to perform as one of the featured demonstrations during the Southern California Air Show from April 22-23, 2023.

