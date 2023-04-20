Thunderbird "8" advance pilot Maj. Jeffrey Downie of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron flies above the flightline of March Air Reserve Base on April 19, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism of the U.S. Air Force; The group is scheduled to perform as one of the featured demonstrations during the Southern California Air Show from April 22-23, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2023 01:04
|Photo ID:
|7759297
|VIRIN:
|230420-F-SK383-1213
|Resolution:
|5313x3542
|Size:
|355.57 KB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbird "8" Takes to the Skies above March Air Reserve Base, by TSgt Oz Suguitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
March Air Reserve Base
