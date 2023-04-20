Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 11 of 14]

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Taylor Uhler, left, and Spc. Ethan Shryock, tomb sentinels assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, participate in a uniform inspection at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Sentinels guard the Tomb at all hours of the day and in any weather condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7759191
    VIRIN: 230422-F-TE518-1029
    Resolution: 7680x5123
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Department of Defense
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT