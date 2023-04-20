Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 4 of 14]

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tomb sentinels assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, administer a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Wreath ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery are a display of respect to the sacrifices of American veterans and are symbolic of the beauty and brevity of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

