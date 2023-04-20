Logistics Specialist 1st Class John Bajarosabado participates in a live fire shoot aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), April 22, 2023 in the South China Sea. Live fire training provides Sailors with proper weapons handling for watch standing in foreign and domestic ports. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and John P. Murtha, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.1626 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 21:33 Photo ID: 7759027 VIRIN: 230422-N-YT019-1216 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 859.4 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.