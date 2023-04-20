Thunderbirds perform at 2023 Southern California Airshow

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), California April 21 - 23, 2023. March ARB is one of the oldest airfields operated in the military today, established just after World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

