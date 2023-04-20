Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds perform at 2023 Southern California Airshow [Image 9 of 15]

    Thunderbirds perform at 2023 Southern California Airshow

    MARCH ARB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base (ARB), California April 21 - 23, 2023. March ARB is one of the oldest airfields operated in the military today, established just after World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 18:40
    Photo ID: 7758730
    VIRIN: 230422-F-XN197-157
    Resolution: 6333x4222
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: MARCH ARB, CA, US
    This work, Thunderbirds perform at 2023 Southern California Airshow [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    airforce
    airshow
    ACC
    americasteam

