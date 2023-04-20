Spectators depart from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier viewing area after a wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Wreath ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery are a display of respect to the sacrifices of American veterans and are symbolic of the beauty and brevity of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7758579
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-TE518-1021
|Resolution:
|7738x5161
|Size:
|24.13 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
