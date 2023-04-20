Tomb sentinels assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, administer a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Wreath ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery are a display of respect to the sacrifices of American veterans and are symbolic of the beauty and brevity of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

