    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 13 of 14]

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.1682

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tomb sentinels assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, administer a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Wreath ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery are a display of respect to the sacrifices of American veterans and are symbolic of the beauty and brevity of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 17:21
    Photo ID: 7758578
    VIRIN: 230422-F-TE518-1019
    Resolution: 7483x4991
    Size: 22.16 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Army
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    The Old Guard
    Washington D.C.

