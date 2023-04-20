Tomb sentinels assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, administer a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Wreath ceremonies at the Arlington National Cemetery are a display of respect to the sacrifices of American veterans and are symbolic of the beauty and brevity of life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7758575
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-TE518-1017
|Resolution:
|6951x4636
|Size:
|20.86 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT