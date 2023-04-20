Spectators watch a changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Sentinels assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, guard the Tomb at all hours of the day and in any weather condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.1682 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 17:20 Photo ID: 7758572 VIRIN: 230422-F-TE518-1010 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 27.9 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.