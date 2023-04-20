Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 4 of 14]

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.1682

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Spc. Wyatt Stearns, tomb sentinel assigned to the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, “The Old Guard”, stands guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, April 22, 2023. Sentinels guard the Tomb at all hours of the day and in any weather condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 17:20
    Photo ID: 7758569
    VIRIN: 230422-F-TE518-1003
    Resolution: 7395x4932
    Size: 13.67 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Army
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    The Old Guard
    Washington D.C.

