    USCGC Forward returns home following counterdrug patrol in the Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Forward returns home following counterdrug patrol in the Caribbean Sea

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Ensign Olivia Anthony 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Luca Columbano's family greets him pier side at the USCGC Forward's (WMEC 911) return to home port April 22, 2023, following a multi-week training exercise and counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. While underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District's area of responsibility and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Forward traveled more than 6,000 miles conducting counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Olivia Anthony)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 17:01
    VIRIN: 230422-G-LY577-042
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    This work, USCGC Forward returns home following counterdrug patrol in the Caribbean Sea [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Olivia Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

