USCGC Forward returns home following counterdrug patrol in the Caribbean Sea

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Luca Columbano's family greets him pier side at the USCGC Forward's (WMEC 911) return to home port April 22, 2023, following a multi-week training exercise and counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. While underway in the Seventh Coast Guard District's area of responsibility and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force–South, Forward traveled more than 6,000 miles conducting counterdrug operations as part of a multi-faceted approach to combatting illicit narcotics trafficking across maritime borders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Olivia Anthony)

