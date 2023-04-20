Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clear Lake Renovation [Image 3 of 4]

    Clear Lake Renovation

    CHENEY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Clear Lake Military Recreation Center gets cleaned up to prepare for the start of the season at Cheney, Washington, April 6, 2023. Clear lake is a military resort that provides camping, fishing, boating, etc., for military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clear Lake Renovation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Renovate
    Resort
    Camping
    Clear Lake

