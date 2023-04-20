Volunteers from Fairchild Air Force Base relocate pontoon boats in preparation for the opening of Clear Lake Military Recreation Center at Cheney, Washington, April 6, 2023. Clear lake is a military resort that provides camping, fishing, boating, etc., for military members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 17:13
|Photo ID:
|7758544
|VIRIN:
|230406-F-TG928-1024
|Resolution:
|4701x3128
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|CHENEY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Clear Lake Renovation [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT