230421-N-TI693-1064

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (April 21, 2023) - Cadets at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minn., are recognized for their various appointments into the U.S. armed services during a ceremony at St. Thomas Academy. Two of the cadets received Naval Reserve Officers Corps. scholarships from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

