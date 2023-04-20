230421-N-TI693-1086



MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (April 21, 2023) - Cmdr. John Allen, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, addresses cadets at the St. Thomas Academy during a ceremony April 21, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

