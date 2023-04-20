Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen inspect MC-130J Commando II refueling pod [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen inspect MC-130J Commando II refueling pod

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen completed their first inspection of an MC-130J Commando II refueling pod April 15, 2023 in Middletown Pennsylvania. The inspection is part of regularly scheduled maintenance which ensures the aircraft is ready to conduct safe and effective aerial refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7758343
    VIRIN: 230415-Z-AE229-002
    Resolution: 5175x3712
    Size: 7.3 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    refueling
    maintenance
    boom
    MC-130J
    commando II

