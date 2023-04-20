Airmen inspect MC-130J Commando II refueling pod

193rd Special Operations Wing Airmen completed their first inspection of an MC-130J Commando II refueling pod April 15, 2023 in Middletown Pennsylvania. The inspection is part of regularly scheduled maintenance which ensures the aircraft is ready to conduct safe and effective aerial refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver)

Date Taken: 04.15.2023
Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US