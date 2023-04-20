230421-N-TI693-1048



MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (April 21, 2023) - Cmdr. John Allen, commanding officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains, right, along with Chief Hospital Corpsman Amanda Kelly, center left, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Mao Xiong, left, both assigned to NTAG Northern Plains, award a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship to Bradley Klemz, student at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minn., April, 21, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 15:44 Photo ID: 7758338 VIRIN: 230421-N-TI693-1048 Resolution: 5556x3969 Size: 0 B Location: MEDDOTA HEIGHTS, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230421-N-TI693-1048 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.