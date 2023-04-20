Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230421-N-TI693-1048 [Image 3 of 5]

    230421-N-TI693-1048

    MEDDOTA HEIGHTS, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    230421-N-TI693-1048

    MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (April 21, 2023) - Cmdr. John Allen, commanding officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains, right, along with Chief Hospital Corpsman Amanda Kelly, center left, and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Mao Xiong, left, both assigned to NTAG Northern Plains, award a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps scholarship to Bradley Klemz, student at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, Minn., April, 21, 2023. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 15:44
    Photo ID: 7758338
    VIRIN: 230421-N-TI693-1048
    Resolution: 5556x3969
    Size: 0 B
    Location: MEDDOTA HEIGHTS, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230421-N-TI693-1048 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230421-N-TI693-1080
    230421-N-TI693-1043
    230421-N-TI693-1048
    230421-N-TI693-1086
    230421-N-TI693-1064

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT