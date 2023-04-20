U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Reed E. Reynolds, the G4 engineer chief with Headquarters Battalion, 2d Marine Division, stands with his wife during his retirement ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Reynolds retired after 29 years of honorable and faithful service. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo By Pfc. Ryan J. Little)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 13:36
|Photo ID:
|7757878
|VIRIN:
|230421-M-YQ372-1129
|Resolution:
|7429x4955
|Size:
|17.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Reynolds Retirement [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Ryan Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
