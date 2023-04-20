Senior Airmen Kevin Ramos, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metal technician journeyman, inputs a program into a Computerized Numerical Control mill April 14, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The CNC mill increases workflow and minimizes the possibility of error and injury in the metal milling process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 11:52
|Photo ID:
|7757676
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-JP913-1022
|Resolution:
|5872x4194
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy
