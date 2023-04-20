Senior Airmen Kevin Ramos, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron metal technician journeyman, inputs a program into a Computerized Numerical Control mill April 14, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The CNC mill increases workflow and minimizes the possibility of error and injury in the metal milling process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 7757676 VIRIN: 230414-F-JP913-1022 Resolution: 5872x4194 Size: 1.84 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.