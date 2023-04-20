A Computerized Numerical Control mill cuts a piece of metal April 14, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The CNC mill is an automated metal working mill that can be programmed with different tools and cutting paths to create different parts in a precise and timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 11:52 Photo ID: 7757673 VIRIN: 230414-F-JP913-1037 Resolution: 5621x4497 Size: 2.11 MB Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.