Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy [Image 2 of 5]

    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A Computerized Numerical Control mill cuts a piece of metal April 14, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The CNC mill is an automated metal working mill that can be programmed with different tools and cutting paths to create different parts in a precise and timely manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7757673
    VIRIN: 230414-F-JP913-1037
    Resolution: 5621x4497
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy
    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy
    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy
    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy
    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    CNC Mill
    automation
    319th AMXS
    Computerized Numerical Control mill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT