319th AMXS automated milling process cuts time, improves accuracy

An airman from the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron preforms a quality control check on soft clamps produced by the aircraft metal technology shop on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 14, 2023. Soft clamps are one of the products manufactured by the metal tech shop to enable varies units across base to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

