17th Medical Group Airmen play cornhole during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 21, 2023. Members played in teams of two and competed for first place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7757391
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-MU509-1043
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
