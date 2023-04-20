Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9]

    Wing Sports Day 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Medical Group Airmen play cornhole during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 21, 2023. Members played in teams of two and competed for first place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:42
    Photo ID: 7757391
    VIRIN: 230421-F-MU509-1043
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    resiliency
    17th Training Wing
    sports day

