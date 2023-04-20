Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 8 of 9]

    Wing Sports Day 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, present the 315th Training Squadron with the winning trophy for Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 21, 2023. Over 150 members participated in the wing-wide sports event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:42
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    resiliency
    17th Training Wing
    sports day

