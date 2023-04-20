Wing Sports Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, present the 315th Training Squadron with the winning trophy for Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 21, 2023. Over 150 members participated in the wing-wide sports event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

