U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, present the 315th Training Squadron with the winning trophy for Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 21, 2023. Over 150 members participated in the wing-wide sports event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7757390
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-LY364-1721
|Resolution:
|7244x4834
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
