Wing Sports Day 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, presents the 316th Training Squadron with a trophy during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, April 21, 2023. The 316th Training Squadron won the Intramural Sports Championship for 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

