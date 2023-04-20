Wing Sports Day 2023

Members from the 312th Training Squadron participate in a tug-of-war competition during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2023. Teams worked together to pull the marker on the rope across the line as quickly as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

