U.S. Space Force members participate in a dodgeball tournament during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2023. Members from different squadrons formed teams to participate in multiple sports during the wing-wide sports day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7757387
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-LY364-1436
|Resolution:
|6698x4471
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
