Wing Sports Day 2023

Airmen play volleyball during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2023. Teams competed to earn points for their units in an attempt to win the bracket. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

