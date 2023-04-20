Members of the base community participate in a three versus three basketball game during Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2023. A total of 36 participants played in the basketball portion of the Wing Sports Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7757385
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-LY364-1127
|Resolution:
|4483x6717
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT