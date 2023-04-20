17th Medical Group members faced the 17th Training Support Squadron in an ultimate frisbee match during the Wing Sports Day on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 21, 2023. A total of 64 members participated in ultimate frisbee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:42 Photo ID: 7757383 VIRIN: 230421-F-LY364-1091 Resolution: 6685x4462 Size: 4.82 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing Sports Day 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.