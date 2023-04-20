Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLEAR challenge

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.1682

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Sexual Assault Prevention & Response office hosted the CLEAR challenge on April 21, 2023 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. A reminder that it takes Courage, Leadership, Education, Advocacy, and Respect to eliminate sexual assault. Each task within the obstacle course represented a challenge that victims can face when they have been sexually assaulted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 02.22.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 10:21
    Photo ID: 7757355
    VIRIN: 230421-Z-UP142-1140
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 494.81 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLEAR challenge [Image 10 of 10], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    SAAPM

