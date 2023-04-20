The 139th Sexual Assault Prevention & Response office hosted the CLEAR challenge on April 21, 2023 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri. A reminder that it takes Courage, Leadership, Education, Advocacy, and Respect to eliminate sexual assault. Each task within the obstacle course represented a challenge that victims can face when they have been sexually assaulted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

