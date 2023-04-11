NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Lauren Green’s Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 20, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Lauren Green, a native of Madison, Ind., assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, accepts her reenlistment plaque from Ens. Andrae White, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, during her reenlistment ceremony on April 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

