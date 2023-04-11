Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 13 of 13]

    MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio, off-going sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, receives a shadow box gift after a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 21, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio served as the MAG-12 sergeant major for over two years and retired from the Marine Corps after 26 years of service. Sgt. Maj. R. Carlos Lopez assumed responsibilities as the MAG-12 sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    1st MAW
    Sgt.Maj.
    MAG-12
    The Ready Group
    Relief and Appointment
    INDOPACOM

