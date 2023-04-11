MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony

The Amancio family receives flowers during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 21, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio served as the MAG-12 sergeant major for over two years and retired from the Marine Corps after 26 years of service. Sgt. Maj. R. Carlos Lopez assumed responsibilities as the MAG-12 sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

