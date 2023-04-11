Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 10 of 13]

    MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Derek M. Brannon, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, addresses Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio and his family in a speech during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 21, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio served as the MAG-12 sergeant major for over two years and retired from the Marine Corps after 26 years of service. Sgt. Maj. R. Carlos Lopez assumed responsibilities as the MAG-12 sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 07:04
    Photo ID: 7757048
    VIRIN: 230421-M-GV479-1238
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Samantha Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    Sgt.Maj.
    MAG-12
    The Ready Group
    Relief and Appointment
    INDOPACOM

