MAG-12 Says Farewell; Relief and Appointment Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Derek M. Brannon, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, awards a Legion of Merit to Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio, off-going sergeant major of MAG-12, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 21, 2023. Sgt. Maj. Christopher S. Amancio served as the MAG-12 sergeant major for over two years and retired from the Marine Corps after 26 years of service. Sgt. Maj. R. Carlos Lopez assumed responsibilities as the MAG-12 sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Rodriguez)
