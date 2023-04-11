230423-N-NH267-1218 GULF OF OMAN (April 23, 2023) Seaman Nicholas Moore, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), signals to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 23, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 06:40 Photo ID: 7757032 VIRIN: 230423-N-NH257-1218 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.