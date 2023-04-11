Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers compete in a video game tournament [Image 2 of 4]

    Soldiers compete in a video game tournament

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers competed in a video game tournament during 1st Signal Brigade Signal Week at Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on April 19, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:11
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers compete in a video game tournament [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

