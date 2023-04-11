Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery [Image 3 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, 8th Operations Support Squadron targeting analyst, poses for a photo (with his team) on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2023. Montgomery supported the Combat Intelligence Cell for Cope Tiger 23 where he briefed commanders from three nations on the capabilities of a targeteer and the products provided during the mission planning cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

    Date Taken: 04.24.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:57
    Location: 26, KR
